New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Sunday to inaugurate a medium-calibre ammunition facility constructed by Solar Industries.

https://x.com/rajnathsingh/status/2012734655707914539?s=20

Also Read | Medaram Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara 2026: TGSRTC to Home-Deliver Medaram Jatara 'Bangaram' Prasadam to Devotees Nationwide, Know How To Book Online.

In a post on X, Singh wrote, "Today, 18th January, I shall be in Nagpur (Maharashtra). Looking forward to inaugurate a Medium Caliber Ammunition Facility constructed by Solar Industries."

The Defence Minister will also visit Economic Explosives Limited in Nagpur.

Also Read | Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Mumbaikars Lose Morning Sleep to TMM's High-Decibel Morning Noise, Raise Complaint on X.

On January 16, the Defence Minister stressed the involvement of modern technology in the current warfare scenario and commended the Indian armed forces on upgrading themselves accordingly during Operation Sindoor, India's responsive strike to Pakistan after the horrific Pahalgam attack.

While attending the 'Shaurya Sandhya' at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on the 78th Army Day, the Defence Minister congratulated the Indian Armed Forces on the success of Operation Sindoor, and reiterated that the mission will continue till terrorism is eradicated.

"I congratulate the Army on the success of Operation Sindoor. But let me also remind you that Operation Sindoor is not yet over. Until terrorism as an ideology is wiped out, we will continue this operation for peace," he said.

Furthermore, the Defence Minister emphasised that in today's scenario, war is not limited to gunfire. Technology has intervened, and cyberspace, mobile phones, drones, and even the televison has become a part of it.

"I do not need to explain the current global circumstances? War is no longer limited to face-to-face gunfire. Modern warfare has become multifaceted. Cyber, space, drones, even TV, newspapers, and mobile phones - all of these have now become part of the battlefield... Just a few months ago, Operation Sindoor took place. The way you (armed forces) upgraded yourselves in response to the changing battlefield circumstances is unique in itself.... It was not just a military operation. It was proof of the country's trust in its armed forces." he said.

The Operation Sindoor was carried out by the Indian armed forces in the early hours of May 7, 2025, against terror camps in Pakistan, eliminating at least 100 terrorists in response to the brutal April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, in which 26 civilians were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists in the name of religion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)