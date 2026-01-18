Mumbai, January 18: The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, one of India’s most prestigious sporting events, faced significant public pushback on Sunday, January 18, as residents across the city voiced frustrations over excessive noise levels. While the event drew record-breaking participation, the celebration was dampened by a wave of social media complaints regarding loud music played in residential neighborhoods during the pre-dawn hours.

Early Morning Disruptions Residents in several densely populated districts reported that high-volume music began as early as 5:30 am. On social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), users expressed disbelief that such sound levels were permitted on the morning of January 18. Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Over 69,000 Runners To Participate in 21st Edition of TMM; From Race Timings to Spectator Viewing Points, Check Details.

Mumbai Residents Slams TMM Organisers Over Pre-Dawn Noise

One resident pointed out that while traditional festivals often face strict noise regulations, the marathon’s commercial and sponsor-led activities appeared to operate with more leniency.

Mumbaikars Lose Sunday Sleep Due to Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026

Why have they started to play loud music during Mumbai Marathon in pure residential areas from past two years at 5.30am? Why is this even allowed even with top hospital around as well when it’s even banned during festivals? Just for sponsors? @devfadnavis4CM @mybmc @MumbaiPolice — Dreamer (@muziikman) January 18, 2026

Mumbaikars Raise Complaint on X

Is NOISE POLLUTION a Part of MUMBAI MARATHON? No Offense to the Dholwaalas, but 5.30am onwards? SERIOUSLY on a SUNDAY Morning ???? @MumbaiPolice @mybmc @mumbaimarathon #nocivicsense pic.twitter.com/C4jWEUQOzd — Rahoul Daswani (@rahouldaswani) January 18, 2026

The frustration was notably high in the Worli area near the Coastal Road. Residents there described the music as "extremely loud" and "terrible," calling the noise levels unnecessary for a running event. Many argued that while they support the spirit of the marathon, the lack of civic consideration for those not participating, including the elderly and patients in nearby healthcare facilities, was a significant oversight by organisers. International and Indian Elite Runners Brace to Battle for Honours at Mumbai Marathon.

Tata Mumbai Marathon Faces Backlash Over Noise Levels

5 AM. Coastal Road. Worli residences (Poonam Apartments area). Extremely loud, terrible music for the Mumbai Marathon. Completely unnecessary. Mumbai deserves better civic sense. @MumbaiPolice @Dev_Fadnavis @TataMumMarathon — Rohan Kapashi (@kapashi_rohan) January 18, 2026

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026

Record Participation and Reach Despite the controversy, the 21st edition of the marathon reached a new milestone in terms of scale. More than 69,000 runners registered for this year’s event, encompassing both on-ground participants and those joining through virtual entries. This record-breaking figure underscores the event's evolution from a local race into a global fixture on the distance-running calendar.

For those not attending in person, the event saw extensive media coverage. The marathon was broadcast live across India on Sony Sports channels and streamed via the SonyLIV app, allowing millions of viewers to follow the elite and amateur categories from their homes.

