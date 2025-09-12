New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday met with newly elected Vice President CP Radhakrishnan at his residence in the national capital.

CP Radhakrishnan took oath as the 15th Vice President of the country at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, former Vice Presidents Jagdeep Dhankhar, Venkaiah Naidu and others.

Also Read | Delhi Government Mulls Lowering Beer Drinking Age From 25 to 21, Eyes Private Liquor Shops in Excise Policy Revamp.

After taking oath as Vice President, CP Radhakrishnan paid a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi.

According to a top NDA source, the morning of September 12 was chosen for the ceremony as the time was found to be "auspicious by the pandit ji".Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, the NDA nominee, was elected as the 15th Vice President of India on Tuesday, securing 452 votes against Opposition candidate and former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Likely To Visit Manipur on August 13, Will Launch Developmental Projects in Violence-Hit State, Assam and Mizoram.

Previously, he served as the Governor of Maharashtra.

He has also served as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024. He also held additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry between March and July 2024.

A veteran BJP leader, Radhakrishnan, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore twice and served as the Tamil Nadu BJP State President.

As the results for the elections were announced, Rajya Sabha Secretary General and Returning Officer PC Mody said that 767 out of 781 MPs cast their votes, recording a turnout of 98.2 per cent. Of these, 752 ballots were valid and 15 were invalid, lowering the required majority of first preference votes to 377.

While the NDA had the backing of 427 MPs on paper, 11 lawmakers from the YSRCP also supported Radhakrishnan. Interestingly, the NDA candidate received 14 votes more than expected, sparking speculation of cross-voting from the Opposition camp.

Furthermore, 13 MPs abstained from voting in the election. These include seven MPs from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), four from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), one MP from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and one Independent MP. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)