Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI): A fire broke out on Sunday at a factory located in the MIDC area in Maharashtra's Solapur.

Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, and attempts to douse the fire are underway.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Hyderabad, a fire erupted in a building at the Gulzar House near Charminar earlier today.

A total of 11 fire engines were dispatched to the spot to contain the blaze.

Firefighting efforts are ongoing, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway. (ANI)

