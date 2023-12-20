Nagpur, Dec 20 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre for milk producers which will be implemented for the next two months.

State animal husbandry and dairy development minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil made this announcement in the legislative assembly.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Go Into Tailspin After Hitting Fresh All-Time High Levels; Tank Over 1%.

The government has decided to give a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre to milk producers who supply it to cooperative dairies. This decision will remain effective for the first two months of the next year, he said.

"Once (the amount calculated on) Rs 29 per litre milk price is deposited in the bank accounts of milk producers, the government will transfer the subsidy amount to the same accounts," the minister added.

Also Read | UPSC NDA, CDS 2024 Notification Released, Know How to Apply At upsc.gov.in.

Currently, dairies procure milk at Rs 29 per litre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)