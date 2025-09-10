Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): In view of the ongoing violent protest in Nepal, the Maharashtra State Emergency Operations Centre on Tuesday issued an advisory, urging citizens to avoid travel to the neighbouring country until further notice.

According to the advisory, those who are already in Nepal have been asked to remain safe at their place of stay, avoid unnecessary movement, and strictly follow instructions issued by the local administration and the Embassy of India.

"For any kind of assistance, citizens may contact the Embassy helplines: +977-980 860 2881 (also available for WhatsApp calls), +977-981 032 6134 (also available for WhatsApp calls), it added.

"For any kind of assistance, citizens may contact the Embassy helplines: +977-980 860 2881 (also available for WhatsApp calls), +977-981 032 6134 (also available for WhatsApp calls), it added.

Meanwhile, the government held a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security IndiGo suspend Kathmandu flights amid protest in Nepal,day to discuss developments in Nepal.

The meeting was held after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return from his aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

PM Modi said in a post on X that the violence in Nepal is heart-rending and he is anguished that many young people have lost their lives. He said stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to India and urged "brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace".

"On my return from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security discussed the developments in Nepal. The violence in Nepal is heart-rending. I am anguished that many young people have lost their lives. The stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to us. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace," PM Modi said.

There is unrest in Nepal following anti-government protests and Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has resigned. Over the past two days, Gen Z demonstrations have escalated sharply, resulting in at least 19 deaths and more than 500 injuries in clashes around the Federal Parliament and other parts of Kathmandu. Demonstrators torched several government buildings, including the parliament. (ANI)

