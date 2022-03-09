Mumbai, March 9: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged in the state Assembly that the ruling Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA) government is misusing the state agencies to frame opposition leaders in false cases.

Fadnavis cited a case in which advocate Pravin Chavan allegedly tried to frame a BJP leader Girish Mahajan in a 2018 incident of extortion. He alleged that the advocate personally drafted FIR, planned raids by the state agencies, and fabricated evidence to frame Mahajan in the case. Devendra Fadnavis Seems 'Mastermind' of Drugs Trade in Maharashtra, Says Nawab Malik.

"I have submitted a pen drive which has 125 video recordings which expose the conspiracy, including Chavan's conversation with police officials and various political leaders to frame BJP leaders in false cases," Fadnavis said.

The Opposition leader submitted the pen drive to the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, which Fadnavis claimed has 125 hours of video recordings of Chavan in multiple conversations with police officials and political leaders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)