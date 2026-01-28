Mumbai, January 28: The investigation into the plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has taken a significant turn as the past safety record of the lead pilot, Captain Sumit Kapur, comes under intense scrutiny. Reports emerged on Wednesday, January 28, revealing that Captain Kapur had previously faced disciplinary action and a suspension by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for alcohol-related violations. This revelation has shifted the focus of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) toward potential human error and pilot history.

Official records indicate that Captain Kapur’s license was suspended in the past after he failed a mandatory pre-flight breathalyzer test. While he had subsequently completed his suspension period and returned to active duty with VSR Ventures, investigators are now reviewing whether there were any recent lapses in protocol. The AAIB is examining the pilot's medical records and duty time limitations to determine if fatigue or recurring behavioural patterns played a role in the fatal descent at Baramati Airport. Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Video Captures Exact Moment Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Aircraft Crashed, Burst Into Flames.

Focus on the "Short Finals" Phase

Aviation experts are closely analysing the final moments of the flight, specifically the "short finals" phase, where the Learjet 45 reportedly became unstable. Witnesses described the aircraft as appearing to struggle with its alignment before striking the runway threshold. Investigators are looking into whether the pilot’s decision-making during the second landing attempt was compromised, especially given the low visibility conditions reported at the time.

VSR Ventures Under Investigation

The charter operator, Delhi-based VSR Ventures, is also facing questions regarding its hiring and monitoring processes. Regulatory bodies are investigating whether the company conducted thorough background checks and maintained strict adherence to the "Zero Tolerance" policy for alcohol and drug consumption. The company has stated it is cooperating fully with the probe, but the pilot's history has raised concerns about the oversight of private aviation crews. Who Will Lead the NCP After Ajit Pawar? Succession Battle and the Party’s Uncertain Future.

The Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), the "black boxes", have been recovered from the charred remains of the aircraft. These devices are expected to provide the most definitive evidence regarding the cockpit environment and the communication between Captain Kapur and First Officer Shambhavi Pathak. The data will help clarify if any mechanical failure occurred or if the crash was a result of controlled flight into terrain (CFIT) exacerbated by pilot's history.

