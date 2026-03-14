Mumbai, March 14: Maharashtra Minister for Social Justice, Sanjay Shirsat on Friday said that a decision has been taken to induct eligible persons from the family of the deceased in atrocity cases involving Scheduled Castes and Tribes, particularly in cases of murder or death related to atrocities, into government service under the Social Justice Department.

He informed that there are approximately 889 pending cases of atrocities against Scheduled Caste and Tribe citizens, of which 144 cases are related to tribals. The government is serious about this matter, and if injustice occurs, a case will certainly be registered; however, the government will also take appropriate decisions to ensure that innocent persons are not falsely implicated. Waris Pathan Condemns Atrocities Against Hindu Minorities in Bangladesh, Questions Violence Against Muslim Minorities in India; Opposes India–Pakistan Cricket Matches.

Earlier, on March 5, he praised Shiv Sena for nominating Jyoti Waghmare, a Dalit woman from Solapur, as their candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections.

Shirsat said the nomination of a woman without a political background reflects a major decision that will be appreciated across the state. 'Ban Bangladeshi Player': Maharashtra Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan Urges Shah Rukh Khan to Remove Bangladeshi Player from KKR Squad (Watch Video).

"Eknath Shinde has given a Rajya Sabha nomination to a woman who has no political background, an ordinary woman. I think this is a very big decision, and all the women of Maharashtra will welcome it, and everyone should think the same. We welcome it," Shirsat said.

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