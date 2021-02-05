Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, he requested people who came in his contact to get tested for coronavirus. He said he is in good health.

"Today my corona test report has come positive and I am in good health. However, I urge everyone who came in my contact to get tested for coronavirus. I will overcome Corona soon and return to your service," read Deshmukh's tweet roughly translated from Marathi. Maharashtra has reported 20,36,002 coronavirus cases, the highest in the country. The active number of cases in Maharashtra stands at 34,862 till Thursday. The COVID death toll in the state mounted to 51,215. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)