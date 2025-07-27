Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 27 (ANI): The wife of a sub-registrar with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, allegedly took her own life by hanging herself at her residence in Kandivali east, police said.

The 44-year-old woman, Renu Katra, has reportedly accused her husband, Bapu Katre, of harassment.

According to reports, the couple had frequent arguments over financial matters, which Renu's family claims led her to take take the drastic step.

The family alleges that there was another quarrel on Saturday night, which pushed Renu to take her own life. The woman's brother, advocate Nitin Shewal, has claimed that her death was not a suicide, but a murder.

The Mumbai Police have registered a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to incitement to suicide, and are conducting further investigation into the matter. (ANI)

