Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday recorded 33 fresh COVID-19 cases, including seven in Mumbai, and a single fatality linked to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.

The overall tally of cases and fatalities rose to 2,370 and 33, respectively, following the latest additions.

Of the total 33 deaths recorded in Maharashtra since January 1, 32 deceased had comorbidities (pre-existing health conditions that can increase the risk of severe illness), the statement said.

A 61-year-old man with comorbidities from Nagpur became the sole fatality in the last 24 hours, as per an official statement.

Of the 33 fresh cases, Mumbai reported seven cases, followed by four each from the limits of the Thane, Pune, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar municipal corporations, three each from Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, two each from Navi Mumbai and Satara, and one each from the limits of civic areas in Kolhapur and Nagpur, and one each from Nagpur city and Chandrapur.

The tally of cases in Mumbai stood at 957, with 516 infections reported in June only, so far this year.

The health department has conducted 26,136 COVID-19 tests across the state since January 1. A total of 2,041 patients have recovered to date.

