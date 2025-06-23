New Delhi, June 23: Monsoon is expected to hit the national capital on Tuesday, a few days earlier than usual, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) placing the national capital under a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. The IMD said that weather conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into more parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

Similarly, private weather forecaster Skymet said that the onset of monsoon in Delhi is likely on June 24. “Monsoon onset over #Delhi is likely by June 24. Humidity, easterly winds are likely with a drop in mercury. Light rain may occur today, followed by more widespread showers tomorrow and into the week,” it said on X. Delhi Weather Forecast: Moderate to Heavy Rains Accompanied by Lightning and Thunderstorms Predicted in City, IMD Issues Orange Alert.

Typically, the southwest monsoon reaches Delhi around June 30. However, if the primary rain system arrives as predicted on June 24, it would mark the earliest onset in the city since 2013, when monsoon rains hit the capital on June 16. In comparison, the monsoon reached Delhi on June 28 last year, June 25 in 2023, June 30 in 2022, and July 13 in 2021.

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky over the next few days, with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning expected. A yellow alert has been issued for Delhi, which, under the IMD's colour-coded warning system, indicates the need to “be aware” of potentially impactful weather. So far this month, Delhi has recorded three rainy days with rainfall above 2.4 mm. Delhi Weather Forecast Today: Light Rain, Thunderstorms To Continue Relief From Heatwave, Predicts IMD.

According to observational data, the normal monthly rainfall for June in Delhi is around 43.3 mm. However, the city has already surpassed that, recording 89 mm of rainfall. In June last year, the capital saw 243.4 mm of rainfall, against the normal of 74.1 mm for the month.

The monsoon hit Delhi on June 28, 2024, bringing intense thunderstorms and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the early hours of the day. On that day alone, the city's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 228.1 mm of rain, according to IMD data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)