Thane, May 31 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was arrested from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra on Monday, a day after he allegedly attacked his relative with a sledgehammer over an old enmity, police said.

The accused Ankush Chavan attacked Sudhir Chavan (24) in Dongrali village, an official said.

Sudhir survived the attack and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he added.

A case of attempt to murder was registered against the accused, the official said.

