Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts for Sunday.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places in Mumbai for tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, with heavy rains lashing Maharashtra's Yavatmal, a Mi-17 V5 helicopter was inducted from Nagpur to evacuate 40 people who have been stranded due to floods.

"Based on the requisition of the District administration, one Mi-17 V5 helicopter is being inducted from Nagpur to evacuate 40 people stranded due to floods in Yuvatmal district," said Wing Commander (Wg Cd) Ratnakar Singh, Defence PRO Nagpur.

With heavy rains lashing Maharashtra's Yavatmal on Friday night, many residential areas in the district were inundated, and water also entered several houses on Saturday.

As per locals, it rained for around four hours at night, and they woke up to flooded streets and rainwater entering their houses.

"It started raining heavily around midnight, and when we woke up in the morning, we saw our house submerged in water. Currently, the water has entered our house and our furniture including sofa, fridge, ration got submerged in the water," said a local.

Earlier on Friday, train services in Mumbai and adjoining areas were disrupted following waterlogging due to heavy rains in Maharashtra.

Waterlogging at Kurla station of the Harbour Line Down from Wadala to the Mankhurd section, suburban traffic was closed as a safety precautionary measure for a brief period. Rest assured, all sections were running. UP Harbour Line trains were running, the Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) said on Friday.

Maharashtra has seen a flood-like situation in various parts of its districts owing to incessant rainfall in the state. (ANI)

