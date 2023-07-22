Amid incessant rainfall in Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts for tomorrow, July 23. The weather office has issued an "orange" alert for the above districts. The authorities ordered the closure of schools and colleges in Palghar, Thane, Sindhudurg, etc, in view of heavy rainfall.

Maharashtra Weather Update for July 23:

Maharashtra | IMD issues 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/TQMf1jj4sI — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)