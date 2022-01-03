Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 12,160 fresh COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Monday.

As per the health bulletin, The active cases in the state stands at 52,422. The case fatality rate is 2.1 per cent.

Maharashtra has 578 Omicron cases, out of which, 40 cases are in Mumbai, 14 in Pune, 4 in Nagpur.

Pune rural and Panvel MC has three cases each of Omicron and Kolhapur, Navi Mumbai, Raigad and Satara has 1 each Omicron case.

Till now, a total of 578 patients infected with the Omicron variant have been reported in the state. (ANI)

