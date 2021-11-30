Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 678 fresh COVID-19 cases and 35 fatalities in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

At present, there are 7,555 active infections.

As many as 942 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the cumulative recoveries to 64,83,435. The death toll reached 1,40,997.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 97.71 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 2.12 per cent.

As per the bulletin, there are 83,421 people in-home quarantine and another 963 in institutional quarantine.The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 6,55,11,394.

Meanwhile, India reported 6,990 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

