Jalna, Aug 7 (PTI) BJP MLA and Jalna district guardian minister Atul Save on Monday faced the ire of Shiv Sena workers in the collector's office over the alleged unequal distribution of development funds by the District Planning Committee (DPC).

The incident occurred when Save, who heads the cooperative ministry, was about to attend a DPC meeting.

A group of Sena workers confronted Save and an argument ensued between them.

Jalna district Shiv Sena president alleged that Save has been distributing development funds unfairly in violation of "the established fund-sharing formula of 60 per cent for the BJP and 40 per cent for Shiv Sena".

Save told reporters the entry of the NCP faction in the Maharashtra government necessitated a re-evaluation of this formula.

"The adjustments were temporarily put on hold to accommodate the NCP (faction)," he added.

Shiv Sena leader and former minister Arjun Khotkar alleged that Save humiliated Shiv Sena activists.

"I would complain against Save to CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis over unequal distribution of funds by Save," Khotkar said.

