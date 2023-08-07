Mumbai, August 7: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the ICAI CA Foundation June Exam Result 2023 today, August 7. This year, the ICAI CA Foundation Exams were held in June 2023. Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 examination can check their exam results at by visiting the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

Alternatively, candidates can also check their results at icai.org, and icaiexam.icai.org. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India announced the exam results around 7:40 pm. Candidates are advised to keep their roll and registration numbers handy to check CA Foundation results online. Odisha Class 10th Supplementary Result 2023 Out at bseodisha.ac.in: Odisha HSC Supply Exam Results Declared, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Score.

How To Check ICAI CA Foundation Results 2023:

Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in

Click on the "CA Foundation June 2023 results" link on the homepage

Now, enter using your registration number and roll number

Click on submit

Your CA Foundation June 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

The ICAI conducted the CA Foundation June exam on June 24, 26, 28 and 30, 2023 at various test centres nationwide. Here's the direct link to check the ICAI CA Foundation result. Meanwhile, the Odisha Board also released the Odisha HSC or Class 10th supplementary exam result today. Candidates who appeared for the Odisha HSC Supply exam can check their results by visiting the official website of Odisha Board at bseodisha.ac.in.

