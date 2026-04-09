Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): NCP(SCP) MP from Baramati, Supriya Sule, on Thursday urged Congress to withdraw Akash More's candidature for the bye-election for the Baramati Assembly seat, which fell vacant after the demise of the former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Mahayuti has fielded Ajit Pawar's wife and NCP leader Sunetra Pawar, who needs to be part of the Assembly to be in the Deputy CM's seat.

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In an X post, Supriya Sule called for an unopposed election as a tribute to the late Ajit Pawar.

She said, "Following the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar, the Baramati Assembly constituency now faces a by-election. Ajit Dada's political journey began with the Congress party, and he maintained a long-standing, respectful association with it throughout his career."

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"In this moment of grief and remembrance, an unopposed election in Baramati would serve as a dignified and heartfelt tribute to his legacy of public service and inclusive politics. I sincerely appeal to the Congress leadership to consider this gesture in the spirit of respect, unity," the post read.

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane slammed the Congress for fielding a candidate in Baramati, saying, "This is a quintessential example of the kind of politics practised by the Congress, and it is precisely this approach that has led to the party's decline."

Akash More is the secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. His father, Vijayrao More, was a Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC).

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had earlier announced the schedule for by-elections to eight Assembly constituencies in six states. The two Maharashtra constituencies include Rahuri in Ahilyanagar district and Baramati in Pune district.

The seats fell vacant following the demise of MLA Shivaji Bhanudas Kardile from Rahuri and Mahrashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Anantrao Pawar from Baramati. Polling for these by-elections will be held on April 23, 2026, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)