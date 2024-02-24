Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for allegedly living illegally in the Vikhroli Park Site area of Mumbai, police said.

The arrests were made based on information that some Bangladeshi nationals were living illegally near the Lower Depot in the Park Site area of Vikhroli. As soon as the information was received, the police laid a trap in the area two days ago and took all three into custody.

The three accused have been identified as Yusuf Sofan (58), Mominullah Sheikh (52) and Umedullah Noorulhaq (69), police said.

According to the police, Yusuf had come to India a few years ago and his visa expired in 2020. Similarly, Sheikh was also living illegally, while the investigation revealed Noorulhaq had infiltrated India 25 years ago and since then he has been living illegally in Mumbai.

The police suspect that there is a possibility of a large number of Bangladeshi nationals living here and are investigating the matter.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

