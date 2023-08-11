Thane, Aug 11 (PTI) Two persons were feared drowned in a river in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, a fire brigade official said.

A search operation has been launched to trace the two, he said.

Also Read | Fresh Raj Bhavan-State Government Tussle in West Bengal Emerges As Governor CV Ananda Bose Removes Suhrita Paul As Vice Chancellor of State Health Varsity.

Around 11.30 am, Salman Purkan Ansari (24) and his friend Sarfaraj Aslam Ansari (28) went to the Ulhas river in Ulhasnagar on the outskirts of Mumbai for a bath.

Sarfaraj jumped into the river for a swim but got swept away due to the strong current. Seeing his friend in trouble, Salman also dived in to save him but he was too got washed away, the official said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Six Minors Apprehended in Tirunelveli for Attacking Dalit Boy, Sister with Sickles.

The search to trace both was going on till late in the night, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)