Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 29 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel on Thursday that the parties in the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra will decide seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha polls in the coming days.

He said Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Sambhajinagar in the state on March 4 and meet BJP leaders.

"Preliminary discussions have taken place between the three parties of Mahayuti. It is natural that at some places there may be demands from all three parties but in coming days we will work out the seat-sharing formula. You will see that all three parties will decide on seat sharing with cooperation," he said.

"Amit Shah will be coming to Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) on March 4 and he will have a meeting with the BJP committee and after a few days there will be a joint meeting and everything will be resolved. BJP has the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra," he added.

Praful Patel, a former Union Minister, on Tuesday resigned as the Rajya Sabha MP after he was re-elected to the Upper House earlier this month.

"Praful Patel, an elected Member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the State of Maharashtra, resigned his seat in the Rajya Sabha, and his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha w.ef. 27th February, 2024," a Rajya Sabha bulletin said.

Praful Patel, a former Union Minister, after parting ways with Sharad Pawar had joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In a post on X, Praful Patel said, "I was elected as the Rajy Sabha MP for the tenure of 2022-2028. I have resigned from my 4 year balanced old term of Rajy Sabha membership as I have been elected on Rajya Sabha for a new term which will be effective from 2024 to 2030. Hence, I continue to be a member of the August House till 2030."

Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May next year. Mahayuti alliance includes BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (ANI)

