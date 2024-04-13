Mahbubnagar (Telangana) [India], April 13 (ANI): The Mahbubnagar Constituency in Telangana will see a replay of the 2019 general elections, as the three major parties have fielded the same candidates in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections too.

Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana state in southern India. It includes around seven assembly constituencies spread across four districts.

The candidates who contested in the 2019 elections for the Mahbub Nagar parliamentary seat are once again in the fray.

Challa Vamsichand Reddy will again contest from Congress, DK Aruna will contest from the BJP and sitting MP Manna Srinivas Reddy will contest in the ticket of the BRS.

In the 2019 General Elections, Manne Srinivas Reddy contested from Telangana Rashtra Samiti (now BRS) and gathered 4,11,402 votes.

DK Aruna from the BJP got 3,33,573 votes, while Congress candidate Vamshi Chand Reddy gathered 1,93,631 votes.

The Congress candidate said that not just in Telangana, but the entire country is looking forward to voting for the INDIA bloc and bringing the Congress party into power at the centre.

"Today, the people are fed up with the anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. The youths are upset with the broken promise of two crore jobs per year. The poor and the middle class are burdened with the price rise and increased cost of living. PM Modi has promised to double the income of the farmers but nothing has been done. Every section of the society is upset and they want to remove the BJP government from the Centre," he said.

Challa Vamsichand Reddy also emphasised that they are going to win 14 out of 17 seats in Telangana.

"In Mahbubnagar constituency, we have our MLAs on all 7 seats and we are going to win this seat with a thumping majority. We will bring Krishna river water and irrigate every acre of land in the Mahbubnagar. We will ensure that youth gets opportunities," he added.

The BJP candidate, DK Aruna said that her party has not left any opportunity to serve the people.

"BJP is the largest party in the world. BJP has not left any opportunity to serve the people. Likewise, in Corona times, our workers were engaged in serving the public. There is an atmosphere in the entire country to make Narendra Modi PM for the third time. In Telangana also our workers are engaged in the same work. Last time too I had contested elections from here and lost with a low vote margin. Even in Mahabubnagar, workers are working hard everywhere and this time we will win this seat with a huge majority," she said.

The BRS candidate highlighted that he will win the 2024 polls on the Mahbubnagar seat because the schemes brought by former CM KCR are very profitable.

The locals in Mahbubnagar constituency have mixed reactions to the government, with some praising the development works led by the PM Modi government while others want them to work for the poor.

"There is more publicity in this government. I want something should be done for the general public also. Whichever party it is; it should work for the poor," Sunil Kumar, a local said.

Hari Prakash, another local said that development has come after the arrival of BJP.

"National Highways and Industrial Development is taking place. A lot of work has been done for the general public like toilets for women and a free ration scheme. I think BJP's DK Aruna will get success," he said.

Vamshi Krishna, another local, appealed to people to vote for the most responsible person irrespective of caste and religion.

The Lok Sabha election in the 17 parliamentary constituencies of Telangana will be held on May 13 in a single phase.

In the 2019 general election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won nine seats, BJP four, Congress three and AIMIM one seat. (ANI)

