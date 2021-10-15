Jaipur, Oct 14 (PTI) A maid allegedly stole cash and jewellery from the house of the owner of a soap manufacturing company here, police said on Thursday.

Sangeeta Thapa gave intoxicants to two other domestic servants following which they fell unconscious. She then stole cash and gold jewellery from the house of Virendra Jain with the help of her two accomplices, they said.

Also Read | India Ships 10 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines Each To Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar And Iran Under ‘Vaccine Maitri’ Programme.

Jain, along with his family, had gone to Ludhiana to attend a marriage function and had left three servants including Thapa to look after the house in Adarsh Nagar in the city, police said.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning when a milkman reached Jain's house and no one came out to take the milk. He, along with Jain's neighbours, went inside and saw two servants lying unconscious on the floor, they said.

Also Read | Southwest Monsoon Withdrawal Not Yet Complete, Says India Meteorological Department.

Subsequently, the neighbours informed Jain and also the police.

“The family arrived from Ludhiana in the evening and is making an estimate of the cash and other valuables stolen by the accused,” police said.

“Primary investigation reveals that Sangeeta was assisted by two accomplices including a woman in executing the theft,” the police said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)