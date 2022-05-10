Nagpur, May 10 (PTI) Firefighters controlled a major blaze that started in a forest patch in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Tuesday and managed to stop it from spreading to a firm that manufactures explosives, averting a tragedy, an official said.

Also Read | Foreign Funding Violations: Crackdown on NGO's As CBI Raids 40 Locations; MHA Officials Under Scanner.

The fire, about which a call was received at around 5 pm, had spread over a 6-kilometer area in Surabardi on Amravati Road, but was brought under control by late in the night, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Registration For Clerk Post Begins at karnatakabank.com; Check Details Here.

"A major incident has been averted as the fire had reached close to the premises of a firm manufacturing explosives at around 5:15 pm. However, timely intervention by firefighters managed to stop the spread towards this firm," Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Chief Fire Officer Rajendra Uchake told PTI.

"Five water tenders from the NMC, one from Wadi Nagar Parishad and scores of personnel fought the blaze in a very tough terrain. The area has explosive manufacturing firms, residential colonies and a police training centre. We lifted water from the police training centre's reservoir to douse the flames," he added.

Uchake said 76 expensive cable drums of a private company were saved from the fire, whose cause was not yet known.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)