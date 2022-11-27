New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The major operational users of the newly-launched satellite Oceansat-3 would be the ministry of environment and science (MoES) institutions, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said about the third-generation Indian satellite which was launched on Saturday.

The MoS said while the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) will continue to maintain the orbit of the newly-launched satellite, Oceansat-3, and its standard procedures for data reception, archive, etc, the major operational user of this satellite would be MoES institutions.

These institutions, namely Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Hyderabad and National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), Noida, provide a bouquet of services every day for lakhs of stakeholders across the nation, according to a statement from the department of space.

While congratulating and thanking the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and MoES teams for the successful launch of the third-generation Indian satellite for monitoring the oceans, Jitendra Singh said INCOIS had also established a state-of-the-art satellite data reception ground station within its campus with the technical support of National Remote Sensing Centre (ISRO-NRSC), Hyderabad.

The Minister of State for Science and Technology, and Earth Sciences also said that ocean observations such as this would serve as a strong foundation for India's blue economy and polar region policies.

According to the statement, the ocean-observing mission is a follow-up to OceanSat-1 or IRS-P4 and OceanSat-2 launched in 1999 and 2009, respectively. The satellite was launched aboard the proven launch vehicle PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) on its 56th flight (24th flight of the PSLV-XL version). Saturday's launch, designed as PSLV-C54, also accommodated other small satellites along with Oceansat-3.

The Oceansat-3 was placed in the polar orbit at the height of about 740 km above sea level.

According to the department of space, the advance 13-channel Ocean Color Monitor (OCM) with 360 m spatial resolution and 1,400 km swath will observe the day side of the earth every day and will provide crucial data on the distribution of ocean algae which is the base of food-chain within the marine ecosystem. (ANI)

