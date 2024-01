Chennai, Jan 18 (PTI) A Kuala Lumpur-bound international flight with 130 passengers onboard suffered a tyre burst here on Thursday, but all the passengers were safe and deplaned, a senior official at the city airport said.

The rear tyre of the flight burst when it was taxiing ahead of takeoff to the Malaysian capital in the small hours, he said.

Also Read | Tragic Incident in Ujjain: Woman Consumes Poison After Kids Die Following Accidental Pesticide Ingestion, Hospitalised in Critical Condition.

Subsequently, all the passengers disembarked and were provided accommodation in city hotels, the official said, adding the flight is expected to resume its onward journey on Friday morning.

Flight operations were not affected due to the incident, he added.

Also Read | Ram Temple Consecration: Two PILs Filed To Stop Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony, Allahabad High Court Declines Immediate Hearing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)