Coimbatore, Apr 15 (PTI) An adult elephant was found dead in the forest area of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Nilgiris district, police said on Saturday.

During regular patrol by the authorities, the body of the male elephant was identified in the Mudumalai Tiger reserve Sigur division, they said.

Also Read | Supreme Court Accepts Apology of Advocate Whose Name in Order of Proceedings Was Recorded As 'Mr. Put Mine', Says 'The Error Caused Embarrassment'.

The body has been taken for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Mudumalai Tiger Reserve is spread across 688 sq km of land in the Nilgiris district and plays an unique role by forming part of the Nilgiris Biosphere Reserve, the first Biosphere Reserve in the country.

Also Read | Guy Ritchie Sued over The Gentlemen by Original Writer Mickey De Hara for Breach of Contract.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)