West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Asks Private Schools Not to Hike Fees

Mamata Banerjee (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

Kolkata, June 10: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged private schools in West Bengal not to hike fees this year owing to the critical economical situation due to the COVID-19 crisis. She also indicated that closure of schools may be extended for a month beyond June 30.

"It's my request to the private schools not to hike fees this year. This time the schools were closed. I urge you because people do not have money in their hands," she said.

"No doubt the students are affected in a way because the schools are closed. We decided to keep the schools closed till June 30, but I think it may continue in July as well," she said.

Schools and higher educational institutions in West Bengal are closed since March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

