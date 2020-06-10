PM Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu Discuss India-Israel Collaboration in Post COVID-19 World

Narendra Modi - Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. Tweeting about the conversation, PM Narendra Modi said he discussed how India and Isreal can collaborate when the coronavirus pandemic is over with Benjamin Netanyahu. He also congratulated Netanyahu for becoming Prime Minister for a record 5th time. Benjamin Netanyahu Thanks 'Dear Friend' Narendra Modi for Exporting Hydroxychloroquine to Israel to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic.

"Had an excellent conversation with my friend PM @netanyahu about how India-Israel can collaborate in the post-COVID world. Also congratulated him for assuming the Prime Ministerial office for a record 5th time! India-Israel partnership will grow ever stronger in the days to come," PM Modi tweeted. Netanyahu and his rival-turned-partner Benny Gantz joined hands to form a coalition government in May, ending months of political uncertainty in Israel.

PM Modi has a rapport with Netanyahu whom he often called his friend. He had congratulated him on the formation of his coalition government in May by tweeting in Hebrew and English. "Mazel Tov (congratulations) my friend @netanyahu for forming your fifth government in Israel," the Indian Prime Minister had tweeted. In response, Netanyahu thanked PM Modi and vowed to continue to "strengthen" the "important" bilateral relationship.