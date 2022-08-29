Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 29 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing probe agencies and claimed a media trial was on in important cases.

Speaking at a public rally on TMC's foundation day, Banerjee said, "The case (arrest of Partha Chatterjee in SSC scam) is sub-judice. Nothing proven yet. Media trial is going on. BJP is scaring media, judiciary, political parties, using Pegasus to take away people's freedom, using ED and CBI to loot money from people's houses."

BJP and TMC have been attacking each other on issues like corruption and governance. The BJP has accused TMC of irregularities following the arrest of former minister Partha Chatterjee and leader Anubrata Mandal. The TMC has accused BJP of indulging in political vendetta.

In Kolkata, the West Bengal chief minister claimed that she led an honest and austere existence but was still being targeted.

"I did not take money as MP nor as a CM. I go out and buy tea of my money and my residence is my father's property since 1991. I have not boarded any executive class flights," she added.

The TMC leaders asked her cadres to gear up for a political fight. "We have to fight. You all are our future and you will be leading us. Those who don't know, they speak bad about us and indulge in conspiracy. I just say that compare the education being imparted in West Bengal with that of your state," she added.

The West Bengal Chief Minister went on to say that by 2024, BJP will be removed as the ruling party at the Centre.

"Today in India, TMC is the saccha dildar Party of Maa Mati Manush. You have to wake up now. Even if there is a storm, you have to come down on roads. Delhi fight is our last fight and we promise in 2024 to remove BJP from there," she said.

"Today you are in power, so you are abusing me. Remember that, the day you will be out, I will abuse you," the combative TMC leader added.

Banerjee also hit out at the BJP over the Bilkis Bano case in Gujarat. "I say that over the Bilkish Bano issue, the culprits were released and now the women brigade should do a sitting demonstration, against the release of the culprits," she said. (ANI)

