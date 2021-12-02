New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): National convener of the IT cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Amit Malviya on Wednesday said that West Bengal Chief Minister, after meeting Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar threw Congress under the bus and declared United Progressive Alliance dead.

In a tweet, Malviya wrote, "Mamata Banerjee, after meeting Sharad Pawar, member of the UPA and MVA, threw Congress under the bus, declared UPA dead. After such humiliation, no self-respecting political party would have continued in an alliance, but expect Congress to shamelessly continue in the MVA..."

This comes after Banerjee's dig at Congress over its role in UPA.

"What is UPA? There is no UPA," said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday after meeting with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The TMC leader statement on the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was made during her three-day visit to Maharashtra's capital city during which she is meeting leaders of the NCP and Shiv Sena.

Pawar too tweeted a photograph of the meeting with the TMC leader at his residence in Mumbai.

"Pleased to meet CM of West Bengal Smt @MamataOfficial at my Mumbai residence. We Discussed various issues. We agreed upon the need to strengthen the collective efforts and commitment towards safeguarding democratic values and ensuring the betterment of our people", Pawar tweeted. (ANI)

