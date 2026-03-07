Geneva [Switzerland], March 7 (ANI): Lara Delutis, a volunteer representing the Sambhali Trust, a community-based non-profit organisation based in Rajasthan, spoke at the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) about the challenges faced by migrants from minority communities who have moved from Pakistan to India. She also highlighted the important role grassroots organisations play in supporting them.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the 61st UNHRC session in Geneva, Delutis recalled her visit to Rajasthan, where the Sambhali Trust operates.

During her visit, she met several women and families who had migrated from Pakistan years ago. She said witnessing their experiences left a deep impression on her.

"There I had the chance to meet many women who came from Pakistan and many families who had migrated years ago," she said.

Delutis highlighted the work carried out by the Sambhali Trust in supporting migrants and vulnerable communities in the region.

"Sambhali Trust is an organisation that is really working for asylum seekers, especially in desert communities. They are providing livelihood support, education, and assistance in cases of emergency," she said.

Speaking about the reasons behind the migration of several families from Pakistan, Delutis pointed to religious discrimination as a major factor.

"The reason why these people, unfortunately, are leaving their nation, Pakistan, is basically because of religious discrimination, which is absolutely intolerable," she said.

Delutis also shared a broader message of compassion and openness based on her experiences in India.

"My message to the world is that we should try to live with our hearts open. This is what I learned in India. That open-hearted conversation and openness is something we can express even through a simple 'Namaste,'" she said.

"So we should really remember our roots and live with our hearts open. That will take us in the right direction," she added. (ANI)

