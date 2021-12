Panaji, Dec 2 (PTI) Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit Goa on December 13, a senior party functionary said on Thursday.

This would be her second visit to Goa in less than two months with Assembly elections in the state due early next year.

The West Bengal chief minister had last visited the state in October last week.

This time, the TMC supremo's nephew and party MP Abhishek Banerjee would accompany her, the party office-bearer said.

The details regarding Banerjee's visit and her programme scheduled would be revealed later, he added.

During her three-day visit to Goa in October, Banerjee had attended a number of events.

The TMC has decided to contest all the 40 Assembly seats in Goa, which is currently ruled by the BJP.

