Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 24 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged Prime Minister Modi for his intervention in order to receive early approval for indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, 'Covaxin' from the World Health Organization (WHO).

"It is learnt that COVAXIN is still not approved by WHO and it is not possible to travel abroad as many countries are allowing only those people who are fully vaccinated with WHO-approved vaccines," wrote Banerjee in her letter to Prime Minister Modi.

The chief minister said a large number of students from all over the country travel abroad every year for higher studies and many of these students have got themselves vaccinated with COVAXIN. They came to learn later on, that their vaccination certificate is not valid abroad. These students are now in a fix regarding their next course of action and their career is at stake.

"Hence, I request for your kind intervention so that an early approval is received for COVAXIN from WHO and students do not face any problem. This will also benefit people travelling abroad for job, education, business and any other purposes as well," urged Banerjee. (ANI)

