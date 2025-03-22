Kolkata, Mar 22 (PTI) Urging the people to maintain peace, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee left for a visit to the UK on Saturday to seek investments for the state.

Speaking to reporters outside the airport, Banerjee said though she will not be in the state, she will continue to keep a tab on the affairs here.

"I wish the people live peacefully, maintaining harmony and amity as has been our traditions. I am sure this tradition will continue. I will be in touch (with officials and ministers) during my stay abroad," she said.

"It is only a matter of four-five days that I will not be here," she added.

Banerjee said her itinerary was disrupted by the shutdown at the Heathrow airport in London.

"We have several business meetings lined up. Let's see how to accommodate them -- some have to be curtailed and rearranged. Let's see how we can manage," she said.

Banerjee is scheduled to attend a programme at the Indian High Commission in London on March 24, a government-to-government (G2G) programme on March 26, and another such event at Oxford University on March 27.

She will also meet industrialists on March 25 to seek investments for the state.

This will be her second visit to the UK as the chief minister. The first one was in November 2017.

The Centre had approved her visit last week.

