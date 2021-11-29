Kolkata, Nov 29 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be on a three-day visit to Mumbai from November 30, during which he is scheduled to meet NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and her Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Landlord Attempts Rape on Tenant's 3-Year-Old Daughter in Ludhiana, Accused Held.

She is also expected to meet industrialists in Mumbai on December 1 and invite them to Bengal Global Business Summit, to be held in April next year.

Also Read | Omicron Scare: Kerala Orders 7 Days Quarantine for Arrivals From High Risk Countries.

"Mamata Banerjee will be on three-day visit to Mumbai from tomorrow. She will hold meetings with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The CM also aims to attract investments to the state," a senior TMC leader said.

Banerjee had last week visited Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for various demands of the state.

She, however, did not pay a visit to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, given the changed equation between the TMC and the grand old party.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)