Kolkata, May 14 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she would visit North Bengal next week.

During the three-day visit, the CM would meet representatives of chambers and industries on May 19 and chair a public distribution programme and an administrative review meeting the next two days.

Also Read | 'Arunachal Pradesh Was, Is, and Will Always Remain Integral Part of India': New Delhi Rejects China Renaming Places in State; Calls It Preposterous.

"Next week, I will be going on a trip to Uttar Banga (North Bengal). The chief secretary will accompany me on the trip. We will have three programmes. One will be with chambers and industries on May 19. The next day, there will be a public distribution programme at Oodlabari in Jalpaiguri district," Banerjee told reporters.

The Bengal CM said that on May 20, she will hold an administrative review meeting.

Also Read | Bird Flu Scare in Uttar Pradesh: All Zoos Shut, Central Authority Constitutes 5-Member Panel.

"There will be representatives from Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong (GTA chairman and secretary will be present). People from Uttar Dinajpur and Dakshin Dinajpur, and Malda districts will be present virtually because it would not be a good idea to leave their respective areas and come over during this time," she added.

"I will come back on May 22," Banerjee added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)