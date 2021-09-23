Jammu, Sep 23 (PTI) A man booked for culpable homicide, who was absconding for the last seven years, was arrested in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

Madan Lal was booked for rash driving and culpable homicide at Samba Police Station.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh on September 27: Tamil Nadu Govt Backs Call for Nationwide Strike Against Farm Laws.

He was evading arrest since 2014, they said. Based on specific information, a police team arrested Lal from Rahyian village in Samba, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)