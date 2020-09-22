New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly burgling the house of a World Bank official in south Delhi, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Ashwani, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Also Read | Smaaash, Promoted by Sachin Tendulkar, Closes Its Gaming Centres Amid Financial Crisis Due to Lockdown.

On September 7, police received information regarding a theft.

Complainant Shruti Narayan, a resident of Panchsheel Park, reported the theft of Rs 20,000, one mobile phone, gold earring, one pair of shoes and other items from her house between 2 am to 5.30 am, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Six Held With 18 Country-Made Pistols in Pune.

"On preliminary enquiry, all locks of the house were found to be intact. The complainant and her husband were present at home at the time of the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

No CCTV camera was found to be installed in the house. The complainant is a tenant in the house and works in the World Bank. Her husband is self-employed, the DCP said.

During investigation, through CCTV analysis and technical surveillance, the accused was arrested on Sunday. The stolen items have been recovered from his possession, Thakur said.

During interrogation, two more cases have also been solved and stolen property has been recovered from his possession in both the cases, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)