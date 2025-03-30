Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 30 (ANI): A man has been arrested for allegedly opening fire into the air during an altercation at the "Dawat-e-Ramzan" exhibition in Hyderabad.

The incident, which occurred under the Gudi Malkapur police station limits, saw the accused fire two rounds during a dispute between two individuals.

The police quickly responded to the situation, apprehending the accused and seizing the weapon used in the incident.

An investigation is currently underway.

According to the Inspector of Gudimalkapur police station, a minor altercation took place between the owner of a perfume shop and a toy shop at the exhibition.

"A small fight broke out at an exhibition Dawat E Ramzan between a perfume shop and a toy shop owner, and it was compromised. In between, he (accused hassebuddin) unnecessarily fired two rounds in the air with his licensed pistol. So we registered a case under the Arms Act and are investigating why the firing was carried out," the inspector said.

The police further said that the person who fired the bullets was not related to either of the shop owners involved in the altercation. The accused, Haseebuddin alias Hyder, was a former Sarpanch and a resident of AC Guards Paramount Colony, is reported to have a licensed gun from Nampally.

"The Gun license he is holding is from Nampally. We received a police complaint. The accused is saying that everyone tried to attack him, so he fired in the air. We found the shells. Weapon has been seized," the police added.

The investigation is ongoing to ascertain the full circumstances behind the incident. (ANI)

