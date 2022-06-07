Gurugram, Jun 7 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for making a threat call to the chairman of a private school here posing as a member of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, police said.

Upset over failing his class Xth examination in 2019, Pinku, had nursed a grudge against JP Yadav, chairman of Guru Dronacharya School Bhangrola, his alma mater.

Also Read | Indian Photojournalist Languishing in Nepal's Jail for 7 Months for Carrying Prop Money.

Claiming to be associated with Gangster Bishnoi, he threatened to kidnap and murder Yadav over the call, Gurugram police said.

A gangster, Bishnoi is currently lodged in Tihar jail and is currently making headlines for admitting his gang's role in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose wala.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 3T Launched Globally, Check Price & Other Details Here.

The matter came to light on June 3, when Yadav filed a complaint regarding the incident.

An FIR was registered at Farrukhnagar police station and the case was assigned to crime unit sector 31, police said.

Today a police team arrested Pinku alias Golu who confessed of making the call, they added.

“The accused was unhappy with his result. He called the chairman of school from a virtual number and threatened to kidnap and kill him. The mobile phone used by the accused in the crime has also been recovered from his possession. We are questioning him”, said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime. COR RDT

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)