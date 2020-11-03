Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): A local court in Mumbai on Tuesday sent Sameet Thakkar, who was arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, to police custody till November 9.

Thakkar, who was arrested on October 24, was yesterday granted bail by a Nagpur court. However, soon after he got bail, Thakkar was arrested by Mumbai Police.

Also Read | UPSC CDS Exam-II 2019 OTA Final Results Declared at Official Website – upsc.gov.in; 241 Candidates Cleared The Examination.

On July 2, FIRs were registered against Thakkar at Mumbai's VP Road police station and in Nagpur. According to FIRs, Thakkar is accused of tweeting objectionable content against Thackeray and his son Aaditya and Energy Minister Nitin Raut.

Thakkar had made derogatory remarks by posting a photo of Uddhav and Aaditya in two of his tweets on June 1 and 30, while on July 1, he tweeted against Raut. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Horror: Security Guard Among 3 Held for Raping Woman in Hospital Parking Lot in Rohini District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)