Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], December 14 (ANI): A man was arrested in Ajmer for allegedly throwing acid at a girl, said Rajasthan police.

Personnel from Ramganj police station arrested the accused within 2 hours of the incident, police added.

Speaking on the matter, Deputy SP, Ramganj, Ramchandra Choudhary, said that the victim, Sanjana, is a resident of the Ashaganj area that comes under the Ramganj police station area.

Around 9:00 am on Wednesday, the victim was alone at home with her grandmother. At the time of the incident, she was cleaning her house when the neighbouring photographer Ashish Rajoria alias Harsh entered her house from the back door and started pressuring her for marriage.

When she refused to marry, the accused threw acid on the victim's face and ran away. Due to the acid falling on her face, the victim ran out, screaming in pain. During this, the accused threw the acid bottle in the drain outside the house, said the officer.

Ramchandra Chaudhary said that the accused, Ashish, lived in the neighbourhood of the victim; both of them had known each other for two and a half years and the conversation between them started through social media only a year ago.

Ashish was in one-sided love with the victim, Sanjana. It was also found that he was pressuring her to marry him. The victim is a B.Ed student and is preparing for Civil Services. She had refused to marry Ashish, after which the accused committed the crime, said the officer.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had come into contact with Veerta during a wedding. In exchange for money, photographer Ashish was pressuring the victim for marriage by threatening her to commit suicide, said the police.

Chaudhary said that the victim had got 10% burns. As soon as the acid fell on her face, the victim washed her face with cold water due to which she suffered less damage.

The police have interrogated the victim and detained the accused. (ANI)

