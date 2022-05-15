Bagalkote (Karnataka) [India], May 15 (ANI): A lady advocate was brutally kicked and assaulted by a neighbour in the Bagalkote Town Circle street over a property dispute.

The assault took place on Saturday afternoon around 12:30pm.

Also Read | ‘Objectionable’ Post About Sharad Pawar: Marathi Actress Ketaki Chitale Remanded in Police Custody Till May 18.

Mahantesh Cholachagudda, a neighbour of advocate Sangeeta Shikkeri was seen assaulting her in the video.

The families of Mahantesh and Sangeeta had fought earlier too and Mahantesh has been arrested by police on charges of assaulting women.

Also Read | Delhi Mundka Fire: Absconding Building Owner Manish Lakra Arrested.

The accused is a photographer at the University of Horticulture Sciences at Navanagar in Bagalkot.

No one came to the rescue of the woman even after her husband appealed for help during the time of the assault, in the video. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)