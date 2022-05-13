Gurugram, May 12 (PTI) A man was booked on Thursday for allegedly filing a false robbery complaint, police said.

At around 11.50, one Kamal Singh, a resident of Rajendra park, called the police control room that he was robbed of over Rs 4 lakh he had withdrawn from a bank by motorcycle-borne men on Jharsa flyover at gunpoint, they said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Helicopter Crash: Training Chopper Crashes at Airport in Raipur, Two Pilots Killed; CM Baghel Expresses Grief.

Following the complaint, police teams were formed to crack the case. After analysing CCTV footage and taking help of technology, it was revealed that Singh had misled the police by filing a false robbery complaint, police said.

"He had withdrawn money but gave it to his brother's wife in Gurugram. He was in debt and also had to pay money to his labourers, so he came up with this robbery story. He has been booked for misleading police," said Pankaj Kumar, SHO of civil lines police station.

Also Read | Ludhiana Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 2 Daughters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)