Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) A man has been booked for allegedly posing as the nephew of Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut and cheating people to the tune of Rs 11.5 lakh after promising them government jobs, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

Also Read | Anantnag Encounter: 3 Terrorists Killed in Gun Fight With Security Forces in Pahalgam Area of Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident came to light when 11 people approached Dadar police station with cheating complaints, after which a probe began.

Also Read | Delhi MLAs to Get Rs 90,000 Per Month Salary, Allowances Soon: AAP.

"The accused, who calls himself Sandeep Raut and would introduce himself as Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut's nephew, collected token amounts ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh from people after promising them government jobs. He has even issued fake appointment letters to some," he said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)