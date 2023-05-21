Bhadohi (UP), May 21 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was booked under charges of rape after he was found to have married a minor girl, police said on Sunday.

Circle officer of Aurai Umeshwar Prabhat Singh said that Suraj, a resident of Raimalpur village, had on March 12 abducted a 16-year-old girl.

Her family after looking for her extensively came to know their the girl was living at Suraj's house and the two had got "married."

When her father went to meet her, he was threatened and chased away by Suraj, the CO said.

On the complaint of the girl's father, a case was registered against Suraj for rape, criminal intimidation, and under sections of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, the CO said.

